AMAZING! A sneak peek into Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat's lavish abode which proves that he believes in living in style

From a beautiful balcony with an amazing view to a very stylish walk-in closet where Paras has collected some of the finest sneakers, the viewers are in love with the actor's chic lifestyle.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 15:09
Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI : After impressing everyone with his stellar performance as Samar in Star Plus' show Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat decided to showcase his dance talent in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. 

The actor was well-appreciated for his performance in the popular dance reality show as well. 

Post Jhalak, Paras got a chance to work with another well-known production house which is Balaji Telefilms. 

Paras is currently seen in Zee TV's long-running and popular show Kundali Bhagya. 

The actor is playing one of the leads Rajveer Luthra who is Preeta and Karan's elder son. 

Paras is brilliantly slaying in this character as well and managed to impress the viewers in no time. 

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya 19th April 2023 Written Episode Update: Shaurya tries to harm Rajveer

The handsome hunk has been climbing the ladder of success one after the other with his hard work and dedication. 

Well, we all know that Paras enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. The actor never fails to share all the latest updates of his personal and professional life with his fans. 

We all know that Paras believes in living life king size and his social media is proof. 

The actor resides in a lavish abode in the city and has often given a sneak peek of the same. 

There are several pictures posted by Paras which give us a glimpse of his house. 

So, let's take a look:

This proves that Paras' taste is quite classy and it also reflects in his personality. 

What do you think about Paras' house? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya 17th April 2023 Written Episode Update: Rajveer manages to get the job at Mehra industries

Kundlai Bhagya Zee TV Sana Sayyad baseer bob Sharddha Arya Usha Bachani Manit Joura Anjum Faikh Anupamaa Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Rajan Shahi
