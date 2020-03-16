Amazing! This special person on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2 gets a mind-blowing surprise birthday party | DEETS INSIDE

The cast and crew arranged for a surprise cake to make her day more special. She prayed to God first and then cut the cake.

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Well, today a special person on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2 celebrated her birthday and that person is none other than Jayati Bhatia aka Badi Maa.

The cast and crew arranged for a cake to make her day extra special. She prayed to God first and then cut the cake.

Tanya Sharma aka Reema took to her social media and shared a glimpse wherein we saw Avinash Mukherjee aka Aarav asking his Badi Maa to cut the cake.

Tanya captioned the video, “Happiest birthday to the head of our family Badi maa aka Jayati Ji. Thank you for inspiring us always loads of love and luck to you.”

Have a look!

Warm wishes to you Jayati!

Warm wishes to you Jayati! 

