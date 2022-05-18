Amazing! Sriti Jha opens up about her aspirations and goals after playing Pragya for eight, long years

The actress is multi-talented and we are very excited to see her perform those dare-devil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi-12. The actress is currently enjoying the process of looking for new parts and finds the process exciting.
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha played the character of Pragya Arora in the very popular show, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, alongside Shabir Ahluwalia, for eight long years and created a space for herself in the hearts of the viewers.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sriti said, “After leaving my show, Kumkum Bhagya, I miss the people with whom I worked. But it was eight years, it was time for me to move on.”

She also added that she hoped she has evolved and she would like to believe that she is more patient now with things. She appreciates the childlike approach she can have.

Sriti will soon be seen in the action-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ which is gearing up for its new season. She said, “Just the fact that it’s reality show and I’m not portraying a character is outside my comfort zone.”

“More than anyone else, I’m looking forward to surprising myself. In fact, taking the decision to do the show, I took myself by surprise,” she added.

It looks like Sriti is really opening up and getting out of her comfort zone to explore new mediums. She also added that she is open to all acting jobs and she doesn’t know if it’s any particular kind of role she is looking forward to pursuing.

She also talked about auditions and how it was fun to audition again after a long time and that she liked prepping and auditioning for different parts.

About OTT the actress had to say that, “The content has evolved with the OTT platform coming in because it’s a very personal choice that the audience is making.”

