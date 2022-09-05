Amazing! Sudhaa Chandran takes a new avatar for the upcoming episode in Naagin 6, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Naagin 6 has turned out to be a major hit amongst the viewers and Tejasswi's chemistry with Simba has become the talk of the town.

In this video, we see that Sudhaa Chandran, who plays the role of Seema Gujral is dancing her heart out as she shares glimpses of her new avatar in the upcoming episodes. Take a look at this amazing transformation of the actress.

Meanwhile in the upcoming track, we will see the entry of Zeeshan Khan as Nevla.

Nevla will be seen challenging Pratha, revealing himself to be Nevla.

Further, he will also show his powers, leaving Pratha shocked and puzzled.

It will be highly interesting to see how Pratha deals with this new trouble.

