Amazing! Sumona Chakravarti's latest gym video is unmissable

MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress, who has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, was in the news for her wedding. There had been rumours about The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti’s upcoming wedding with Samrat Mukerji, who is Sharbani Mukherjee’s brother. He is Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha, and Ayan Mukerji’s cousin. But Sumona told a portal, "Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish."

Now, Sumona shared a post on her social media handle where she was seen lifting weights nearly 5 kgs in the gym. Many people were impressed with her fitness levels. While sharing the post, she captioned it, “One day at a time…@kunal.c92 pushing my boundaries every single time….”

Have a look.

After posting it, many fans and also her co-star-bestie Tarana Raja commented, “Put it down!!!! That’s too big for you!!” A user wrote, “people makes boundaries & again they are crossed the boundaries..so no limit..push harder..you doing perfect job.”, while a fan commented, “Come on sumona you can do it.”

Sumona, who had earlier spoken about her illness publicly on social media, is all set to become more fit and healthy.

Earlier, she shared on her social media handle that she was going through a condition called 'Endometriosis'. She wrote, “Something I've never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well-being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me."

Meanwhile, Sumona began her acting career at the age of 11 through Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann in the year 1999. In the next few years, she did quite a few television shows but her big breakthrough happened in 2011 when she played the role of Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, a television show produced by Balaji Telefilms. In the following year, she participated in the comedy show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki on Sony TV with Kapil Sharma and the duo emerged as the winners of the show. From there on began her professional partnership with Kapil Sharma that is still going on.

