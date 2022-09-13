AMAZING! Surbhi Chandna's THROWBACK video proves that she was always born to be a star

MUMBAI :Surbhi Chandna is a popular actress in the telly world. The stunning diva has appeared in just a few shows and proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in all her shows.

The pretty actress has appeared in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Sanjivani 2 and Naagin 5.

After her successful stint in Naagin 5, Surbhi was away from the small screens for a long time.

The actress is now all set to be back as a lead in Colors' show Sherdil Shergill.

Surbhi will be romancing TV's handsome hunk Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show.

As the show's release date is inching closer, we have come across a throwback video of Surbhi and she barely looks recognizable.

It is Surbhi's audition video and the actress has transformed big time over the years.

Take a look:

Surbhi always oozed confidence in everything she did, this video proves it.

What do you think about Surbhi's throwback audition video? Tell us in the comments.

