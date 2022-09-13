AMAZING! Surbhi Chandna's THROWBACK video proves that she was always born to be a star

 Surbhi Chandna who is now gearing up for her upcoming show Sherdil Shergill, always oozed confidence in everything she did, this video proves it. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 12:16
AMAZING! Surbhi Chandna's THROWBACK video proves that she was always born to be a star

MUMBAI :Surbhi Chandna is a popular actress in the telly world. The stunning diva has appeared in just a few shows and proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in all her shows.

The pretty actress has appeared in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Sanjivani 2 and Naagin 5.

After her successful stint in Naagin 5, Surbhi was away from the small screens for a long time.

The actress is now all set to be back as a lead in Colors' show Sherdil Shergill.

Surbhi will be romancing TV's handsome hunk Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show.

As the show's release date is inching closer, we have come across a throwback video of Surbhi and she barely looks recognizable.

It is Surbhi's audition video and the actress has transformed big time over the years.

ALSO READ:CONFIRMED! Arjit Taneja to romance Surbhi Chandna in Saurabh Tiwari's upcoming show on Colors

Take a look:

Surbhi always oozed confidence in everything she did, this video proves it.

What do you think about Surbhi's throwback audition video? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

 

Ishqbaaaz Dil Boley Oberoi Sanjivani 2 Naagin 5 Star Plus sherdil shergil Dheeraj Dhoopar Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 12:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Awesome! Dadusa makes this unique plan to help Banni with Yuvan’s participation in a singing competition
MUMBAI: Ever since Banni Chow Home Delivery hit the small screens it has proved as one of the most loved shows on Star...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : SHOCKING! Gunshot fired at Virat?
MUMBAI :Ever since Star Plus’ show - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began, the show has become one of the most loved...
Pandya Store: OMG! Police intervene as Raavi seeks help from them. Will Shweta get arrested?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Pandya Store is one of those shows which have stolen everyone’s heart. It is one of the most loved...
Kya Baat Hai! Payal Rohatgi breaks her silence on Muanwar’s controversial video she shared on social media; says “I had to do it since he started it and I had to end it”
MUMBAI:Payal Rohatgi is a popular television personality and she is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 2....
AMAZING! THIS is what Pratik Sehajpal’s first day on the sets of Naagin 6 looked like
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of...
Rajveer and Ajooni’s brews surreal romance in Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
MUMBAI: Since the show ‘Ajooni’s’ initial airing, Ayushi Khurana, who made her debut appearance with Star Bharat's...
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur: There are times when I feel I want to have a baby
Mrunal Thakur: There are times when I feel I want to have a baby
Latest Video