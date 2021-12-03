AMAZING: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma makes it to YouTube’s most popular video list!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular and entertaining shows on television.

The show has been mentioned in YouTube’s most popular video list this year and it shares the stage with a few leading content creators like CarryMinati and TVF. The YouTube chart is specific to Indian audiences and mentions ten videos that gained immense popularity in the year 2021.

For the unversed, the Taarak Mehta show is a popular sitcom television series which has more than 3300 episodes so far. Its premise revolves around the Gokuldham society and its diverse occupants who share a very close bond with each other. According to the new list released by YouTube, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode named ‘Bhide Jumps Off Balcony’ stands on the tenth position. The chart is mostly dominated by comedians and video content-creators and hence, TMKOC’s position in it, is an achievement within itself. The list mentions numerous popular names like Bhuvan Bam, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and OTT stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan, amongst others.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah video showcases the character Bhide in a dilemma as his vehicle, Sakharam goes missing. The video starts with him waking up late in the morning, only to discover that someone had sneaked his yellow scooter out of the building. He is quick to doubt Tappu and Jethalal as they were the ones to provide his wife with a special massage oil that put him to sleep.

Even though the video has been named ‘Bhide Jumps Off Balcony’, it must be noted that the character does not carry out such an activity to hurt himself. The scene is actually dramatic and hilarious as an angry Bhide flips through the railing like an action hero. He also goes on to confront Jethalal in the next scene, grabbing his collar while he lies on the bed.

