Amazing! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta's throwback picture is unmissable

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 13:01
mun

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans. The show is currently making headlines for Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta. Supposedly, he is not succumbing to the several calls he is getting from the show's producer Asit Modi, who's asking him to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji is one of the most famous faces on television. She is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing some wonderful pictures and videos of herself. In 2004, she was featured in a show called Hum Sab Baraati. It was her debut show, and recently, on her Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures with her co-star late Dinyar Contractor. One of the pictures was a still from the show in which she is doing naagin dance. She captioned the pictures as, “Circa 2004 … Hum Sab Barati memories.”

Have a look.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Well, fans of the actress are loving the pictures. A fan commented on the post, “Young, slim and cute!” Another fan wrote, “Cute, your belly though, fitness goal.

Interestingly, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was also a part of Hum Sab Baraati.

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'. 

She plays Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and became a household name ever since it started off.

Also read Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Vaishnavi Mcdonald to reenter the show

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life
 

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah actress Munmun Dutta Babita Asit Modi actor producer Entertainment Taarak Jethalal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 13:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Heart to Heart! Gungun and Anubhav’s emotional conversation filled with love and promises
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of the Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, the audience is going to witness...
Omg! Hina Khan paid this whopping amount to don this Gorgeous Black Ruffle Gown
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Exclusive! I want to show a contrast with the earlier Ishaan: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon on playing a grey role
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which was...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Vedika arrested for rash driving, calls herself Ram’s fiancée
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Whoa! Banni to prove her innocence, enters Yuvaan and Niyati engagement ceremony with a bang
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Exclusive! Rohit Sir is the best; he is a constant motivator: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair Rahamani
MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair Rahamani is one of the biggest social media influencers and one of the hottest actresses in the...
Recent Stories
neetu
Must Read! “There was a point I lost confidence whether I can work or not, especially after my husband's demise, but now I am looking to do more and more work” Neetu Kapoor
Latest Video