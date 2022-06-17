Amazing! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta's throwback picture is unmissable

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans. The show is currently making headlines for Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta. Supposedly, he is not succumbing to the several calls he is getting from the show's producer Asit Modi, who's asking him to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji is one of the most famous faces on television. She is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing some wonderful pictures and videos of herself. In 2004, she was featured in a show called Hum Sab Baraati. It was her debut show, and recently, on her Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures with her co-star late Dinyar Contractor. One of the pictures was a still from the show in which she is doing naagin dance. She captioned the pictures as, “Circa 2004 … Hum Sab Barati memories.”

Have a look.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Well, fans of the actress are loving the pictures. A fan commented on the post, “Young, slim and cute!” Another fan wrote, “Cute, your belly though, fitness goal.

Interestingly, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was also a part of Hum Sab Baraati.

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'.

She plays Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and became a household name ever since it started off.

Also read Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Vaishnavi Mcdonald to reenter the show

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

