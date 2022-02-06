AMAZING! Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's journey in televion as she completes 13 years in the industry

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ankita Lokhande completed 13 years ever since her acting debut on Indian TV. She has gained immense fan following over the years. On this special day lets walk through the journey of the actress over the time.

Ankita Lokhande started her career being contestant in the reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj.

The actress rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta on the small screen. She played the role of Archana in the show. Ankita featured opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the TV show.

Later on she participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 fans loved her performances in the show.

It was a treat for the viewers to see her in something experimental in Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Fans got to see her new avatar on the show and her performancre was highyly apprecited.

Ankita Lokhande then bagged the horror thriller mini-series Ek Thhi Naayka which premiered on 9 March 2013 on Life OK.

Its was super great news for her and viewers as she announced her portatying the role of Jhalkaribai, a warrior in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, an epic drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

The most demanded and close to her charcter Archana was back oon screen. She was again feautred in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 that premiered on the OTT channel ALTBalaji and might even air on Zee TV. She was paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh and their chemistry was loved by viewers.

Recently, she and her huasband Vicky Jain won the reality show Star Plus's Smart Jodi. Fans got to know about them and how they manages to sustan their relationship in the show.

The actress took it on instagram to celebrate the occasion by cutting a beautiful cake and also thanked her fans for making her day memorable by sending her gifts and beautiful videos. She also wished herself and Pavitra Rishta happy 13 years.

Take a look at the adorable post below

