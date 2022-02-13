AMAZING: Take a look at the LUXURIOUS PROPERTIES owned by these most popular TV celebrities!

MUMBAI: Not many know that many TV celebs own lavish properties in Mumbai and outside. Moreover, a few are owners of multiple properties too. Here’s a look at some of them:

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s Mumbai house is surely one to have a sneak-peek into. A palatial apartment with a city view, rustic and lavish interior is what it is all about. But do you know that the comedian also owns a sprawling farmhouse in Punjab? Apparently, Kapil's farmhouse property is approximately worth Rs 25 crores.

Bharti Singh

Her recent video on social media gives a glimpse into their simple and sweet property with a swimming pool. Meanwhile, their Mumbai house exudes elegance too.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain, is now the owner of a huge 8 BHK property in Mumbai. The couple invested in the property ahead of their wedding and performed the ‘grih pravesh’ ritual soon after their December wedding. Ankita owned a fancy 3bhk apartment in Mumbai, previously too.

Shraddha Arya

The actress has two properties in her name and recently updated fans about her under-construction third house. Shraddha’s previous two houses are a sight to look at with all the deluxe and plush feels.

Ram Kapoor

Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame actor Ram Kapoor owns a lavish holiday home in Alibaug, apart from his house in Mumbai. Beautifully decorated with high-end interiors, his holiday home is a swanky place with a breathtaking look and feel. Meanwhile, his house in South Mumbai is a cosy home sweet home.

CREDIT: TOI