Amazing! Take a look at What YRKKHai's Aarohi and Akshara are up to for the upcoming track

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

In this picture we see Aarohi and Akshara are prepping for an upcoming track. We can see them carrying some plants and flowers and are smiling at each other. Fans are eager to know what's going to happen in the upcoming track with this attire.

Abhimanyu and Akshara were arguing over a lot of things including how Manjari refused to sign the divorce papers. Abhimanyu tells her that if Akshara would have sided with him. Seeing how adamant Abhimanyu was about the divorce, she tells him that he is behaving like his father. This upsets Abhimanyu and he tells her that all his life he tries not to become like Harsh and today she compared him with him. Akshara tells her that she did not mean that but Abhimanyu is in no mood to hear.

