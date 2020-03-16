Amazing! Take a look at who all are invited to Imlie's get together dinner party

Imlie drastically falls down hurting her womb. Jyoti is trying her all evil tricks to harm Imlie’s child and snatch Aryan Imlie’s happiness.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 15:45
Amazing! Take a look at who all are invited to Imlie's get together dinner party

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

Also read  Imlie: Disgusting! Jyoti makes a master plan to harm Imlie’s child


In this video, we see the cast of Imlie's especially the Rathore family having a gala time and enjoying the dinner party. Take a look at the picture to see who all were invited to the party. 

Check out the video   

 


Fans are loving their off-camera bond and were immensely in love with their onscreen romantic track in the show.


Also read Imlie: Aww! Check out the times that Aryan has made Imlie feel special


Meanwhile, in the show, Imlie drastically falls down hurting her womb. Jyoti is trying her all evil tricks to harm Imlie’s child and snatch Aryan Imlie’s happiness.

Now, this is terrifying to watch if Aryan and Imlie will lose their child at the same time, will Imlie find Jyoti’s evil truth?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    
    
 

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh TellyChakkar Gashmeer Mahajani Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 15:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Tushar Kalia opens up on his strategy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, reveals which contestant will give him a tough competition in the show and much more
MUMBAI: The much-awaited 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back with a bang. The popular adventure...
SUPER SEXY! Sriti Jha looks drop-dead gorgeous in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti comes to Gungun’s room to search for Anubhav, finds a clue
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Interesting! Akshara to dig out the biggest truth of the Birla family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
What! Shahid Kapoor reveals this director dubbed his dialogue in this film without telling him
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. He has been part of variety of...
EXCLUSIVE! Tejo to get saved by a mystery woman; Jasmine's pregnancy drama to get exposed in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Recent Stories
What! Shahid Kapoor reveals this director dubbed his dialogue in this film without telling him
What! Shahid Kapoor reveals this director dubbed his dialogue in this film without telling him
Latest Video