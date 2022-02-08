AMAZING: Tejasswi Prakash is all praises for Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan for setting the bar of Naagin so high!

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is all set to premiere on February 12. Tejasswi Prakash will be seen along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal in it.

In a recent video, Tejasswi, Karan and Simba were all seen sitting together apparently on set. And Simba teased Karan about romancing Tejasswi on-screen. Karan had then told Simba that he would have been worried, had it been anybody else. But things are different with him.

Naagin 6 is going to be Tejasswi's first big project after Bigg Boss. The announcement of her helming the show this time was made during the Bigg Boss 15 finale by Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. in her recent live session with fans revealed how she was upset with Ekta Kapoor for not casting her in any of her shows previously and also talked about the earlier seasons of the supernatural thriller, Naagin.

Tejasswi told her fans in the chat that she always wondered why Ekta never cast her. She shared that she had even spoken to Karan Kundrra about it.

She said, "In the Bigg Boss house I used to tell Karan I don't know what problem Ekta ma'am has with me. Why doesn't she cast me in her serials? When she came on the show, I asked her why she didn't cast me in her serial, she told me she would do so soon but I didn't know it would be Naagin Season 6."

Tejasswi also revealed in the chat that though she likes all seasons of Naagin, the first one which starred Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan is her favourite. She praised Mouni for setting the bar high and looking 'so hot'.

