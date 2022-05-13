Amazing! Tejasswi Prakash and Shivangi Joshi look adorable in the same outfit; did they take inspiration from each other?

Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash and Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi were seen wearing the same blue outfit, which they teamed up with less makeup and an awesome hairstyle.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 17:45
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most celebrated and talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been quite commendable.

She has been winning the hearts of fans with her talent and looks. Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 a few weeks ago and is doing a marvelous job in Ekta Kapoor and Colors' Naagin 6.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi played the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before the leap! However, now, we see the third generation. But fans still remember the characters of Naira and Kartik. Shivangi was recently seen in Colors’ Balika Vadhu, where she starred opposite Samriddh Bawa and Randeep Rai.

Also read:Omg! Here's proof that Shivangi Joshi has a special connection with this character of YRKKH

Now, we came across a photo on social media wherein both the telly town divas were seen wearing the same outfit. They were seen wearing a blue jumpsuit, which they teamed up with less makeup. Their lipsticks were quite similar, and their hairstyles were stunning.

Have a look!

Well, these pictures are from their their respective serials, but they look hot!

Also read: Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash

Do you think they took inspiration from each other?

Share with us your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 17:45

