Amazing! Tejasswi Prakash exposes this trait of Karan that is shocking

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash garnered a lot of attention for their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are stealing the limelight with their PDA whenever they are together.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash went live on Instagram to connect with the fans for Valentine's Day. In the live session, they revealed many secrets and did sweet things for each other. Likewise, Tejasswi revealed in the live that Karan is very clumsy and has fallen multiple times. However, what Karan replies to this is a must-watch.

Check out the video:

Fans are super crazy about the duo and this has led them to gain a massive fan following on social media. Moreover, they are also very excited about how their relationship will shape up in the future.

