AMAZING! Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria's throwback audition video will leave you surprised

Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria's throwback audition video will leave you surprised

Vijayendra Kumeria is a popular television actor who has been a part of the entertainment industry for a very long time.

The handsome hunk has several hit shows to his credit.

He has many hit TV shows to his credit like Choti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazaon Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others.

Vijayendra is currently impressing everyone with his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyaann.

The actor is paired opposite Himanshi Parashar in the drama series.

Vijayendra has always played different roles in all his previous shows and this one too is quite impressive.

The actor has impressed fans both with positive and negative roles and they have loved his versatility.

Well, being an experienced actor, Vijayendra has definitely managed to create a name for himself in the industry.

We all know that the actor is quite talented.

We came across a throwback audition video of Vijayendra and we are simply left amazed by his talent.

Take a look:

The actor has nailed in this few minutes video which proves that he was born to be an actor.

Apart from being a terrific actor, Vijayendra is also a popular TV producer.

In October 2019, he established a production house Kumeria Productions with wife Preeti Bhatia.

Vijayendra recently launched a new show titled Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai on DD National.

What is your take on Vijayendra's video? Tell us in the comments.

