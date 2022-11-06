Amazing! The REUNION of Team CID is really UNMISSABLE, netizens say "My Childhood Heros Are All In One Frame"

Amazing! The REUNION of Team CID is really UNMISSABLE, netizens say "My Childhood Heros Are All In One Frame"

MUMBAI: CID has been one of the most successful shows on television. In fact, it was the longest running show before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took the legacy ahead. 

But all off a sudden, it shut shop, and fans were disappointed. The trio of Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman was loved by the audiences, and they became iconic on television.

Post the show going off air, the star cast still kept in touch and have become like a family. 

The actors shared a great bond of friendship. We have seen in the posts that they share on social media. 

Aditya Srivastav (Senior Inspector Abhijeet), Dayanand Shetty (Inspector Daya), Shraddha Musale (Dr. Tarika), Janvi Chheda (Shreya), Ansha Sayed (Purvi), and Hrishikesh Pandey (Sachin), Dinesh Phadnis (Fedricks), and Ajay Nagrath (Pankaj)  reunited recently and had a fun time. The gang met after a long time. 

Have a look!

Fans were super excited to see Team CID together and commented on the photo saying that their childhood heros are all in one frame.

Have a look at the screenshot!

There is no doubt that in spite of the show going off air, the audience miss the characters and the show. They still request the channel to relaunch it with the same cast. 

Indeed, the pictures shared by the actors will make you nostalgic and take you to the good old days of CID. 

Do you miss the show and the actors? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

