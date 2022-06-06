Amazing! These TV artists started their careers as dancers and eventually made it big in the industry

MUMBAI: Mumbai is referred to as the 'city of dreams'. Many underrated talents made their way to the television-broadcasted dance reality shows through auditions. Of them, a few started their careers as dancers and eventually made it big in the industry. Here is a list of celebs who have now become household names.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu debuted with the show ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ where he played the role of Swayam Shekhawat. He participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8’ and emerged as the winner. Shantanu also participated in dance reality shows, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9’ and ‘Nach Baliye season 9’. He made his Bollywood debut this year with Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Salman Yusuff Khan participated and became the first winner of ‘Dance India Dance 1’. He worked as a choreographer for several seasons in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and later participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9’ as a guest and ended up winning the season. He made his debut as an actor in a dance-based film ‘ABCD: Anybody Can Dance’ by Remo D'Souza.

Avneet Kaur began her career with the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance Li'l Masters’. Avneet then participated in ‘Dance Ke Superstars’ and has won a lot of hearts with her innocent smile. She played Princess Jasmine in ‘Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga’. Reportedly, Aveet will be making her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui this year.

Faisal Khan auditioned in the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance Li'l Masters season 2’, where he came out as the winner. He later went on to win ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8’. Faisal made his acting debut in the historical drama series ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’, where he played the younger version of Maharana Pratap. He is now playing the role of lord Garuda in ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’.

Mohena Singh made her first television appearance in ‘Dance India Dance season 3’. She started her acting career in 'Dil Dostii Dance' where she played the role of Sara. Mohena became a household name for playing the role of Keerti Goenka Singhania in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Dharmesh Yelande became an internet sensation when he auditioned for ‘Dance India Dance season 2’. Ever since his audition clip went viral, he has been known as ‘D-sir’ among his fans. He has established himself as an accomplished dancer. He went on to work as a choreographer in several projects. Later, he made his acting debut in Remo D'Souza’s film ‘ABCD: Anybody Can Dance’.

As they say, it’s not at all easy to make a fruitful career in the industry. It is a lot of hard work and struggle. But Bollywood is a magical industry that can change anyone’s life if they have the talent and put in the work.

Credits: TOI