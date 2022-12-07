Amazing! Times when Tejasswi Prakash rocked the athleisure looks!

Here in this piece of information, we bring to you the pictures of Tejasswi Prakash wherein she rocked her athleisure looks!

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 20:07
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most celebrated and talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far is quite commendable.

She has been winning the hearts of fans with her talent and looks.

Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15 and is doing a marvelous job in Ekta Kapoor and Colors' Naagin 6.

Teja has always been in the limelight for her fashion sense, superb acting, mind-blowing performance in Bigg Boss 15, stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and many more. Currently, her chemistry with Karan Kundrra is garnering attention, and people love their connection.

Fans call their pair #TejRan. But apart from these all aspects she also grabs headlines for her looks. Here in this piece of information, we bring to you the pictures of Tejasswi Prakash wherein she rocked her athleisure looks!

Have a look!

Well, in all her pictures she is looking dam hot and sexy yet giving everyone the sportsman spirit.

In one picture, she is flaunting her white neon look with her swag, in another picture, she flaunts her shimmery tube top with her cosy pants whereas in rest other two pictures, she looked comfy in black and neon pair yellow whereas in the other one, she sported an all-black look!

Which look of hers did you find best?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

