Amazing! Udaariyaan's Virk brothers gear up for Atrangi wedding, Check out their dance moves

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns

In the current track we see that Jasmine announces her wedding. And all the cast and crew are gearing up for the celebrations of the Atrangi wedding. Likewise in the video we see Virk brothers ( Fateh Singh Virk and Amrik Singh Virk ) the character is played by actors Ankit Gupta and Abhishek Kumar in the show. They both are grooving with the choreographer Robin Dhiman. Take a look at the video.

Check out the video:

Fans are just excited to see what's going to happen in the Atrangi Wedding. Previously, we had exclusively updated about Amrik and Jasmine's wedding. Now the exclusive twist is that Tejo, Fateh and Amrik plan to cross Jasmine in her own plan and get her married to Amrik instead of Fateh.

