Amazing! Urvashi Dholakia to do Tandav in the upcoming track of Naagin 6

 Rehan talks to the mastermind - Pratha's father. Pratha and Mahek save a bus with kids from drowning.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors' popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

In this video we see that Urvashi Dholakia is back on th sets of Naagin 6 after short break. Fans are excited to see her the diva. They are super thrilled to see as they are going to see the beauty doing  Tandav in the upcoming track. Take a look at the video. 

Check out the video

 

Meanwhile in the show, Rishabh and Pratha take him for the mastermind. Suddenly, lights go off and a diamond gets missing. Sheshnaagin catches Karan but she understands she was tricked. Pratha comes to know that they have another plan to implement at the Yamuna. 

