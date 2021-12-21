AMAZING: Urvashi Dholakia recalls the time actors shot for 36 hours at a stretch for 6 different shows!

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is one of those personalities who does not shy away from calling spade a spade.

She has come up a long way in her career and has played some very powerful performances which has impacted the television world in big way. As she completes 37 years in the industry, the actress looks back on her career and shares things that have changed over the years.

Urvashi says that now things are more systematic compared to earlier times when it was round-the-clock work. “I didn’t know what Diwali and Holi offs were back then. There have been times when we have worked 36 hours at a stretch. I barely was home. I would come for 20 mins, take a shower and start work again. That was in the early 2000s, I was doing six shows at that time and all of them were on air,” shares the actress.

Urvashi says that she is someone who is driven towards work and doesn’t mind working for long hours. “In 2019, when I was shooting for Udaan, I shot for 22 hours at a stretch. Though it was a cameo, the last day was a very long one. Karna padta hai ye sab. Nach Baliye was one of the most physically taxing shows of my entire career. After 15 hours of regular rehearsals, I did lose a lot of weight, but I gained it all back during the lockdown,” laughs the actress.

In 2013, she won the sixth season of Bigg Boss and she says that was undoubtedly one of the best experiences of her life. She adds, “For three months I was cut off from everything else and for me, it was a great journey. People knew me before as the characters I had played, they didn’t know who I was as a person, Bigg Boss gave me an opportunity to showcase my real side.”

