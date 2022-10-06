Amazing! Urvashi Dholakia will perform a Tandav in the upcoming track of Naagin 6

 Rehan talks to the mastermind - Pratha's father. Pratha and Mahek save a bus with kids from drowning.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 17:16
Mumbai:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

In this video, we see that Urvashi Dholakia is back on th sets of Naagin 6 after a short break. Fans are excited to see her back. They are super thrilled to see the beauty performing a Tandav in the upcoming track. Take a look at the video. 

Check out the video

 

Meanwhile in the show, Rishabh and Pratha take him for the mastermind. Suddenly, lights go off and a diamond gets missing. Sheshnaagin catches Karan but she understands that she was tricked. Pratha comes to know that they have another plan to implement at the Yamuna. 

