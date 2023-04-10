Amazing! Vatsal Sheth sets examples for all the new age fathers as he takes on daddy duties for baby boy Vaayu

Ishita Dutta has resumed work already while we can see through Ishita’s social media stories how Vatsal has taken his daddy duties and is taking really good care of their baby boy, making him an ideal father figure of the new age.
Vatsal Sheth

MUMBAI: One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have recently been blessed with a baby boy and even shared the news on social media. The new mom and dad are enjoying parenthood and cannot get enough of their baby boy who they named Vaayu.

Also read -Aww! Ishita Dutta shares the cutest click with son Vaayu, take a look

Fans of Vatsal and Ishita keep waiting for more updates from them as they love to see the actors taking up new roles not just in movies and shows but also in real life.

As we all know that times have changed and it’s not just for the mothers to take care of the babies. While we have actors who are setting examples of being great new age dads, Vatsal Sheth cannot be left out from the list.

Ishita Dutta posted a story about how Vatsal is taking care of the baby boy while they are out and it only sets new goals for the parents. Check out the post below:

Ever since the couple became parents, their fans’ excitement has touched the roof as they are very happy to see them as parents.

Earlier, we had reported about how Ishita has resumed work and how she feels getting back to work, which is again, setting new examples for all the working mothers.

Also read - Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth finally reveal their son's name; post the Naamkaran ceremony on social media! Read More!

Show us your love for Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 
 

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 14:18

