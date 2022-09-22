AMAZING! Viewers LAUD Ayesha Singh's performance in the recent track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, call her FABULOUS PERFORMER

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama.

We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story.

The story is not only getting interesting but equally complicated.

We have also seen how Sai is hurt seeing Virat and Paakhi together while Virat is furious and thinks that Sai is with Jagtap.

While Sai is in no mood to return to Virat's life, he also shares the same thoughts.

A lot of misunderstandings have cropped up between Sai and Virat.

Tonight's episode will see Sai's emotional outburst with all the going problems in her life.

Sai will lose her cool as she is extremely frustrated.

Ayesha Singh has brilliantly pulled off this crucial scene and several clips from the episode have already circulated on social media.

Twitter is going gaga over Ayesha's performance.

Take a look at the reactions:

Ayesha Ayesha Ayesha, you brought tears to my eyes

I remember how everyone on Stan TT has blamed her for acting and not being able to speak while crying, look at this phenomenal scene today, the way you have improved ten folds #AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/sl84mH2ppA — Siya (@siyavt6) September 22, 2022

I loved the advice Abha gave to #SaiJoshi here



Gather yourself Sai and move on in true sense!



Best Duo Ever #AyeshaSingh please post a pic with Sanjay Sir, you both are a delight to watch doll#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/8cS16TyTUM — Shyreen|| Adios Amigos (@LiliesReliefShy) September 22, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

All her insecurities became true, she faced betrayal from her husband, the man whom she loved unconditionally, breaking her heart into pieces. She collected all the pieces and started to get her strength back.Ayesha beautifully portrayed every emotion. pic.twitter.com/ZTPFFQeT0d — MayuriReddy (@MayuriReddyE) September 19, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#AyeshaSingh

The girl who is selfless, brought happiness to many people's lives, and is only known to love unconditionally, now questions Bappa, what wrong she has done to deserve this pain. The man she loved unconditionally broke her heart into pieces. pic.twitter.com/pgXZaYuR4G — MayuriReddy (@MayuriReddyE) September 22, 2022



This is not the first time Ayesha is being lauded for her amazing performance.

Also, the major highlight of this episode was Sai's heartwarming interaction with her Aaba.

Actor Sanjay Narvekar who played the role of Sai's Aaba in the show is once again seen for an emotional sequence.

A lot of drama and interesting twists and turns await in Sai and Virat's life.

Paakhi will also face several issues with Sai's return.

How will each character in the show turn out to be? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

