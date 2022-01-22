AMAZING: Vikrant Massey is set to return to television after eight years with documentary series ‘Kahani Navbharat Ki’

MUMBAI: Actor Vikrant Massey is set to return to television after eight years with documentary series "Kahani Navbharat Ki", which will chronicle key moments that shaped the country's history and its evolution. Directed by Aparna Sanyal, the 10-part series will commence from January 30 and air every Sunday.

According to the makers, the show will use hybrid form of storytelling for its narration, employing elements, like sketches, animations, stylized graphics, full-frame illustrations, contemporary footage and interviews in addition to rare archival footage.

The 34-year-old actor, who was last seen on the TV show "Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai", said "Kahani Navbharat Ki" has an inspiring quality attached to it which will reach out to the audience, especially the younger generation.

"The kind of historical anecdotes, stories, and inspiring personalities I came across--especially the ones I was not really aware of--that inspired me a lot. I thought, if I could feel this way there is a huge possibility for the audience, especially the younger generation, to feel the pride."

The actor said the series aims to unearth forgotten historical incidents and present them to the viewers with utmost "authenticity".

