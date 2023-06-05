AMAZING! This is what Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi up to post her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 11:46
MUMBAI :Aishwarya Sharma has been in the news ever since fans came to know that she is exiting Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress portrayed the role of Paakhi in the popular show.

Aishwarya has been a part of Ghum ever since the beginning and has become a household name for her character.

The actress was often praised for her performance by the fans.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Sai gets to know the about Amba and Satya’s shocking past

And now, as Aishwarya has already shot her last scene of the show and marked her exit, the ardent fans got another exciting news about it.

The actress has bagged her first reality show which is Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 and we can't keep calm.

Aishwarya is all set to be seen in a fierce and daredevil avatar.

But before all the adventure begins, the actress is making the most of her free time by pampering herself.

Aishwarya posted a selfie on her Instagram story as she chops her beautiful tresses.

The actress went for a lovely transformation and she is looking fabulous.

Take a look:

Well, the ardent fans of the show now know what their dearest Paakhi is up to these days.

What is your take on Aishwarya's new look? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Vinu’s ultimate punishment to Virat for making Pakhi leave

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 11:46

