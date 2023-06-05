AMAZING! This is what Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is up to post her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma has been in the news ever since fans came to know about her exit from Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress portrayed the role of Pakhi in the popular show.

Aishwarya has been a part of Ghum ever since the beginning and has become a household name for her character.

The actress was often praised for her performance by the fans.

Now, as Aishwarya already shot her last scene of the show and marked her exit, the ardent fans received another exciting news regarding her.

The actress has bagged her first reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 and we cannot keep calm.

Aishwarya is all set to be seen in a fierce and daredevil avatar.

But before all the adventure begins, the actress is making most of her free time by pampering herself.

Aishwarya posted a selfie on her Instagram story as she chops her beautiful tresses.

The actress went through a lovely transformation and she is looking fabulous.

Take a look:

Well now, the ardent fans of the show know what their dearest Pakhi is up to these days.

What is your take on Aishwarya's new look? Tell us in the comments.

