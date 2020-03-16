AMAZING! What makes Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey the queen of versatility?

MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen playing the character of Nandini Kapoor in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is playing Ram's mother and is seen in a negative avatar.

Shubhaavi's character has a lot of different shades and we have seen how beautifully she portrays it with so much perfection.

The stunning diva has received a lot of appreciation for her role in the show.

While the show recently witnessed a 5 year leap, the viewers saw Shubhaavi in a different avatar.

Nandini Kapoor's character was shown extremely classy in the show and they have maintained that essence even after the leap.

We all know Shubhaavi dressed up in western avatar before the leap and she rocked her look like a pro.

Post the show's leap, Shubhaavi is seen wearing classy sarees and once again made it look elegant.

This proves that Shubhaavi can rock every look with style and poise.

Apart from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Shubhaavi has played some memorable and impactful roles in several TV shows where he was seen as a mother-in-law.

The actress has made sure to present each and every character in a different way. She played Mohini Basu who was a Bengali. She was seen as a stylish Bengali mother-in-law and her looks garnered lots of praise.

Shubhaavi also rocked all her looks in each and everything show.

She is not just known for her roles but also for her stylish avatars in her shows.

The beautiful diva proves that she is a queen of versatility not just in terms of acting but also in terms of looks.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Shubhaavi is known for her roles in shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 1, C.I.D., Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki among others.

