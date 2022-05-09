Amazing! This is what Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh are up to after Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marajawan went off-air

Well, after the show went off-air, the lead actors of the show Zain and Reem are on a holiday as we came across a video where they both are seen enjoying their chill time at a hill station.

zain reem

MUMBAI: Colors TV's serial and then later on Voot’s show - Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan gained a lot of attention due to its intriguing and gripping plot.  

So, the show got shifted to Voot and it was titled, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan - Aakhri Imtihaan.

Actors Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh played the lead roles of Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija played Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

The fans tag them as #AaKhi as their ship name.

The show was based on the lines of the movie Darr. 

Fanaa was produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

The show’s first episode got aired on TV – on 31st January, 2022 and went on till 5th August 2022. It ran on small screens but due to some reasons, the show got shifted to an OTT platform.

Then later on, from 8th August 2022 to 2nd September 2022, the show enjoyed its screen space.

Well, after the show went off-air, the lead actors of the show Zain and Reem are on a holiday spree as we came across a video where they both are seen enjoying their chill time at a hill station.

Have a look at the video below!

Talking about the last episode of the show, we saw that Meera died because of the major fight between Agastya and her. And then, a one year leap was shown where Pakhi and Agastya had a reunion with their family and kids.

How much do you miss these guys and their chemistry on the show?

Do let us know your views.

Amazing! This is what Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh are up to after Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marajawan went off-air
