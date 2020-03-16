AMAZING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast gets a GRAND welcome, Check out

Akshara is all sad about Aarohi not being a part of the wedding. While she weeps Mimi gives her a special gift.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.  

In the current track, we see that the wedding preparation for Abhira is going on. We had exclusively covered that the wedding will take place in Jaipur. Likewise, the shooting for the same has started in full swing and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai received a grand welcome.

Take a look at the picture below.

Currently, Akshara is all sad about Aarohi not being a part of the wedding. While she weeps Mimi gives her a special gift. She gifts her the cutouts of Kartik, Naira, and Sirat. She realises that Akshara is in a lot of pain and decides to call Abhimanyu. At Birlas everyone is busy in the preparations while the busy trio is still handing over the duties.

Mimi calls Abhimanyu, she tries to tell him that Akshara is not happy, her happiness is still with Aarohi. This keeps Abhimanyu awake. Even while AbhiRa have a video chat Akshara seems to be a little off and refuses to sing for him.

