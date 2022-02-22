Amazing! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda aka Dr. Abhimanyu Birla is the best surgeon; Here's Why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

As we know the current track is very emotional as Manish is admitted to hospital and Abhimanyu is doing his surgery. The scene strikes the emotional cord of the viewers. After the episode fans started pouring appreciation posts across social media.



Fans are applauding Harsha Chopda's performance in the show and truly feels he is the right fit for the role. Moreover, Fans are in love with his chemistry with Pranali Rathod in the show.

Previously, we saw that Manish says my Kartik has come, my son… Abhi says yes Papa, I have come, your son has come, help me, do as I say, nothing will happen to you, your Kartik won’t let anything happen to you. Manish says Kartik... Abhi does the surgery. Harsh says the nurse said about the blood clots in the major arteries. Will his surgery be successful ?

