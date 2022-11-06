Amazing!Get ready for the sequel of Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Deet Inside

Sudha comes to know that Armaan gave 25 lacs to help Diya instead of giving it to his own brother for his business start-up.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 15:17
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major release. The show has always been high on drama. 

In this video, the cast of  Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar cast has applied a filter that will leave you in shock. However, they have named the look as Yeh Uthi Uthi Si Nazar which can be named in the sequel of the show. Take a look at their funny banter in this video.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Sudha comes to know that Armaan gave 25 lacs to help Diya instead of giving it to his own brother for his business start-up. Sudha taunts Armaan that everything was in her control but after coming back she has realized that she is no more in power as someone else is controlling everything. Diya gets uncomfortable by this accusation while Armaan tries to make Sudha understand.

