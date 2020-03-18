Amazon Prime Video to be the exclusive home to the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Award winning film Parasite, in India

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive India digital debut of Parasite, the film that created history by winning the most awards at the Oscars 2020. Directed and written by Bong Joon Ho, the film follows the lives of a poor family, the Kims as they con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. Prime Members can now enjoy the Award winning Korean Film Parasite, in in Korean with English subtitles, starting 27th, March 2020. In an effort to reach a larger audience, the much-loved and heavily awarded movie, will also be made available with Hindi dubbing, only on Prime Video India.

Parasite is one of the highest-rated, critically acclaimed movies of 2019 and has secured writer-director Bong Joon-ho four awards at this year’s Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Parasite is also the first film from a South Korean director to win Best Picture and the first with a primarily Asian cast. Parasite becomes available to Prime members in India, within months of its theatrical release on 31st January, 2020.

Parasite

Ki-taek`s family of four is close, but unemployed. With a bleak future ahead of them, the son Ki-woo is recommended for a well-paid tutoring job, spawning hopes of regular income. Carrying the expectations of his family on his shoulders, Ki-woo heads to the Park family home for an interview with Mr. Park, the owner of a global IT firm. It is at this house that Ki-woo meets Yeon-kyo, the beautiful young lady of the house. However, behind this meeting, an unstoppable string of mishaps lies in wait.

ABOUT AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers Prime members a collection of award winning Amazon Original series, thousands of movies and TV shows—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place. Find out more at PrimeVideo.com.

· Included with Prime Video: Oscar winning Parasite joins thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood, including Indian produced Amazon Original series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel available for unlimited streaming as part of a Prime membership. Prime Video includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

· Instant Access: Members can watch anywhere, anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV and multiple gaming devices. Prime Video is also available to consumers through Airtel and Vodafone pre-paid and post-paid subscription plans. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

· Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

· Included with Prime: Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just ₹999 annually or ₹129 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.