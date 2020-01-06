Amazon Prime Video India's 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye' trailer to be launched on THIS date!

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated trailer of Amazon Prime Video India's first show of the year 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye' trailer will be launched on the 7th of January 2020.

Ever since the teaser of the show was released, the Kabir Khan directorial has created quite a buzz for its accurate representation with attention to the minutest of details. The web series is also touted to be the biggest web series ever produced in India.

Shot at exquisite locations such as India, Singapore, and Thailand, the web series is a huge and monumental project and Kabir Khan has left no stone unturned.

The series' teaser which was released last month begins with the men of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, being ambushed by enemies while playing a game of cricket. The teaser itself shows the attention to detail that has gone into the show and Kabir's passion for the story.

'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye' promises to take the viewer back in time, relive the era and witness the Indian freedom struggle and the sacrifice of the 55,000 soldiers that have contributed to our freedom.

Created and Directed by ace filmmaker, Kabir Khan, 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 24th January 2020.