Amazon Prime Video launches a new title track for Afsos

MUMBAI: Presenting Afsos title track, Arijit Singh's new song of 2020, music composed by Neel Adhikari, lyrics written by Neel Adhikari and Sameer Satija. Afsos is an upcoming black comedy-suspense series on Amazon Prime Video starring Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, Heeba Shah, where a suicidal man and a deadly assassin encounter the world of immortality. The show is slated for launch on Amazon Prime Video on 7th February 2020. Commenting on the title track, the show’s Director Anirban Dasgupta said “It was a pleasure working with our favorite artist Arijit Singh for the Afsos title track and we couldn’t be happier. It's a unique song of a man romancing death on his last day alive. Arijit Singh's voice and Neel Adhikari's composition captures the essence of the story of Afsos beautifully. The song is a powerful melody with an underlying message and I hope it will touch people's hearts.”

Link to music track: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wiADsbpDgc

Synopsis:

Nakul’s only goal in life is to seek some sort of a closure. After several failed suicide attempts, he pays for his own death. Upadhyay, a deadly women assassin is assigned to get the job done. But Nakul has a change of heart. He chooses to live, however Upadhyay never leaves a job undone. A riveting cat and mouse chase ensues while a divine intervention by a maverick monk flips everything upside down in this black comedy thriller.

Produced by OML and created by Anirban Das Gupta and Dibya Chatterjee, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the series available on Amazon Prime Video stars Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil – winner of the National Film Award – Special Mention and state Nandi Award f­or Best Actress, Heeba Shah, Danish Sait, Dhruv Sehgal, among others.

