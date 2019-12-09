News

Amazon Prime Video reveals characters from upcoming Amazon Original Hostel Daze

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 07:58 PM

1) Ankit
A quintessential boy next door, Ankit Pandey has normal looks, average body and ordinary grades.  The only thing extra-ordinary about him are his love for the college-sweetheart and his dedication to porn.

2) Jaat 
Patriarchy, bro-code and brutal honesty are the mantras this Haryanavi swears by. His stellar athletic capabilities more than compensate for an otherwise dire lack of sophistication. He owes his admission in college to management quota and hectares of farm land.

3) Chirag
Soft, chubby, cuddly and warm, Chirag Bansal is literally a human teddy bear. Being systematic, smart and caring makes him 'Mummy' of the wing. His innocence and uprightness is but a huge liability in this mad-house of a hostel.

Recipe to make a Jhantoo

1. Pour equal proportions of body odour, mess dues and backlogs in a hostel.
2. Add a tinge of arrogance and manipulation.
3. Boil hard under sexually-frustrating conditions.
You get your Jhantoo! Best served with cigarettes.

Trailer video link :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Xdj-Jn9_iI  

Link to Character promo video here: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEe0SR8_RU4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0B5XG9cjyA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCauN7rl_8g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHO5Ykm4cbs

Link for Kota Factory?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sbnvqL40Tw

Tags > Amazon Prime Video, Ankit, Jaat, Chirag, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Bollywood stars set the red carpet ablaze at Star...

Bollywood stars set the red carpet ablaze at Star Screen Awards 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover

past seven days