Amazon Prime Video rings in March with the latest and best of Indian and International entertainment

MUMBAI: Start The Month Of March With Some Of The Biggest Superstars Across Indian Film Industries! This Week, Prime Video Marks A Star-studded Digital Premiere Of Films Including Sarileru Neekevvaru (Telugu), Love Mocktail (Kannada), Choricha Mamla (Marathi), Luv Ni Love Stories (Gujarati), Shylock (Malayalam) And Big Brother (Malayalam) Shortly After Their Theatrical Release.

There Is Good News For Viewers In Need Of Comic Relief! The Recently-released Rib Tickling Comedy Of Errors - Good Newwz, Is Now Available Exclusively On Amazon Prime Video. Directed By Debutant Director Raj Mehta, The Film Revolves Around A Mix-up During An In-vitro Fertilization Process Between Two Couples Who Share A Common Surname. The Lead Cast Includes Superstars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh And Kiara Advani.

Rajnikanth Fans Can Now Stream The Legendary A.R. Murugadoss-directed Action Packed Tamil Thriller, Darbar In Tamil And Telugu. The Power-packed Cast Including Superstar Rajnikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas And Sunil Shetty.

Prime Members Can Now Stream The 2019 Released Sports Drama Overcomer, Action-thriller Title The Courier And Horror Mystery Pet Sematary Exclusively On Amazon Prime Video.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sarileru Neekevvaru (Telugu)

Ajay Krishna, An Army Major Who Is Tough As Nails, Is Deployed To Kurnool On A Mission. This Action-packed, War Drama Will Keep You On Tenterhooks As Ajay Tries To Keep The Country Safe From External Threats.

Love Mocktail (Kannada)

Love Mocktail Is A Romantic And Fun Film About The Protagonist Adi`s Quest For Love. Life Takes Him Through A Roller Coaster Ride And He Goes Through Varied Experiences At Several Stages Throughout His Search For True Love. Does Adi Finally Find His Soul Mate?

Choricha Mamla (Marathi)

Nandan Robs Houses For A Living But Never Takes More Than What He Needs. One Day While On The Job, The House`s Owner, Amarjit, Enters With Shraddha, A Girl He Is Having An Affair With. Amarjit Is About To Call The Police When His Wife Rings The Doorbell. Desperate, He Asks Nandan To Pretend To Be With Shraddha So His Wife Doesn`t Get Suspicious. As More People Get Involved, The Ruse Gets Harder To Keep Up, Leading To A Comedy Of Errors.

Luv Ni Love Storys (Gujarati)

The Plot Follows Luv Through Various Stages Of His Life And Many Of His Relationships. In Pursuit Of The One True Love Of His Life, He Ends Up Taking A Trippy Roller-coaster Ride Of Multiple Relationships. Will His Experiences Make Him Lose His Faith In Love Or Make Him Look For It Even More Strongly?

Good Newzz

Two Couples With The Same Surnames Pursue In-vitro Fertilization At A Famous Hospital. Trouble Ensues When They Find That The Sperms Of Each Couple Have Been Mixed With Each Other. The Movie Stars Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor Khan As Mumbai’s Varun And Deepti Batra As Well As Diljit Dosanjh And Kiara Advani As Chandigarh’s Honey And Monika Batra.

Darbar (Tamil, Telugu)

Darbar Is An Action Thriller That Follows This `bad Cop` As He Solves A Group Of Murders. Played By Superstar Rajnikanth, The Story Revolves Around An Unconventional Cop Who Likes To Do Things His Way.

Shylock (Malayalam)

A Kind-hearted Man And A Ruthless Moneylender Lock Horns In This Family Entertainer. Shylock Is An Action Comedy Film Directed By Ajai Vasudev And Stars Mammootty, Rajkiran And Meena In The Lead Roles.

Big Brother (Malayalam)

Big Brother Is A Family Action Thriller From Director Siddique. The Story Revolves Around The Lead Character Sachidanandan Played By Mohanlal. The Film Narrates His Struggle To Protect His Family Which Reveals His Extraordinary Past. Bollywood Actor Arbaaz Khan Plays A Key Role In The Film.

Overcomer

Life Changes Overnight For Coach John Harrison When His High School Basketball Team And State Championship Dreams Are Crushed Under The Weight Of Unexpected News. When The Largest Manufacturing Plant Shuts Down And Hundreds Of Families Leave Their Town, John Questions How He And His Family Will Face An Uncertain Future. After Reluctantly Agreeing To Coach Cross-country, John And His Wife, Amy, Meet An Aspiring Athlete Who's Pushing Her Limits On A Journey Toward Discovery. Inspired By The Words And Prayers Of A New-found Friend, John Becomes The Least Likely Coach Helping The Least Likely Runner Attempt The Impossible In The Biggest Race Of The Year.

The Courier

A Federal Task Force Operation Is Protecting A Witness, Nick Murch, Who Is Due To Testify Against A Powerful Crime Lord Ezekiel Mannings. At The Safe House, A Courier Rings A Bell To Deliver A Package Which Is Then Revealed To Be Something That Could Jeopardize The Operation. When Someone Tries To Kill Her During The Package Drop, She Devotes Herself To Saving Nick And Make Sure He Finishes What He Is Ought To Do.

Pet Sematary

Dr. Louis Creed And His Wife, Rachel, Relocate From Boston To Rural Maine With Their Two Young Children. The Couple Soon Discover A Mysterious Burial Ground Hidden Deep In The Woods Near Their New Home.

Amazon Prime Video Has The Largest Selection Of Latest & Exclusive Movies And TV Shows, Stand-Up Comedy, Biggest Indian And Hollywood Films, US TV Series, Most Popular Indian & International Kids’ Shows, And Award-winning Amazon Originals, All Available, Ad-free, With A World Class Customer Experience. The Service Includes Titles Available In English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi And Bengali.

To Watch Your Favorite Titles And Newest Releases In Hollywood & Bollywood, The Latest US TV Shows, Kids’ Favorite Toons And Amazon Originals, Please Visit Www.PrimeVideo.com Or Download The Amazon Prime Video App Today And Sign-up For A Prime Membership Only At ₹999 Annually Or ₹129 Monthly.