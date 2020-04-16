News

This Ambedkar Jayanti, Sumedh Mudgalkar pays a special tribute to Dr. Babasaheb

16 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Several television actors came together to celebrate the birth of anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is regarded much more for his work to the society and that of being the architect of the Constitution of India.

As we celebrated the 129th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb, Star Bharat’s Radha Krishna fame Sumedh Mudgalkar took out some time to pay a special tribute to him through an open letter.
Sumedh mentioned “It is an honor to write a letter to you on this auspicious occasion of your birth anniversary. We, citizens of this nation are forever grateful for all the efforts you have taken in making this life a better one for us to live in. Words will never summarize what a great influence you have been to all of us. In times like these, we also wish you were here to advise and guide us through our journey.”

Sumedh through this open letter urges everyone to come forward and join him in paying a special tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

