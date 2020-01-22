Amber and Guneet Get Disturbed With Their Dates: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan :21st January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Amber tells about his girlfriend. He messages Bawara man where she is . He gets reply from her he tells everyone that she replied her. Kajal asks Nia to bend down her head and come inside. Kitchen. Kajal tells her that her both lovers are good, it is difficult to choose one. Nia says she is not interested. Shri comes and asks Nia to give something to eat. Nia says she will order pizza. Kabir asks who is that guy? Nia says Dad’s partner mehndi Datta’s son. Kabir asks do you know him? Kajal says they have a fight when uncle was in the hospital, tells that Nia hates him. Later Nia asks Kajal, why she didn’t tell her tell him about Randeep. Kajal says he loves you, do you want to break his heart. Nia says there is nothing between randeep and me.

Guneet comes to the music night. They see each other and have a fight. Guneet says the person whom she came to meet, has booked her tickets here. Amber asks her to go from there. They come inside and hears the song. Guneet comes to meet Anurag and looks at him. Anurag asks her to sit. Amber tells Manager if there is some middle-aged woman here. He says yes and says Kriti. Amber says yes. The manager takes him to kriti. Kriti asks if he is Amber Sharma. She says wow and then says hi. Amber makes her sit and then he sits. Anurag looks at Guneet. Guneet asks if something is stuck on my face. Anurag says no and says you look more beautiful than the pic. He asks if you waited long. Amber looks at Guneet. Kriti tells that she wants to start her life, wants excitement and wants to see many places, wants to do so much so needs a life partner. Amber says these spoons, forks are made in Noida, says you might have seen the factory on the way.She ask Amber if he drinks he says no but offers her drink.

Guneet asks Anurag about his story. Anurag says he was married, but the marriage didn’t work out, and now he is a single father. He says usually people say that poor you…She says it is bravery to start afresh. Kriti asks what he likes. She says you talk so much on chat and says you had said that you like spicy thing. Amber thinks Nia might have chat with her. Amber feels it spicy.

Nia gets tensed about her dad . Kabir says they shall leave now. Dr. Anurag shows his daughter’s pic to Guneet and says she is cute. Guneet says she is very cute. He asks if she likes children. Guneet says don’t know, tells that she never had any siblings or cousins. Anurag says I like you very much. Guneet looks on. Kriti laughs and asks Amber why he didn’t tell her that he don’t like spicy food. She says she is already impressed with him and tells that he is fit at the age of 50. She asks him to tell what might be her age? Amber says you have dyed your hairs, hidden wrinkle with make up and says you might be 46 or 47. Kriti drinks water. Kabir asks Nia if he shall stay back for emergency. Nia says what will happen? Kabir says anything can happen with Amber Sharma. He leaves. Randeep comes there and asks Nia if he is on dad’s duty. Nia asks what is he doing? Randeep says he got Guneet ji’s phone repaired. Nia thanks him. Randeep recalls his conversation with Guneet. Anurag says we met hardly 30 mins ago. He says when he likes someone, he tells. Guneet says this is our first meeting and we shall know each other. Anurag says we are not having the age, when we play games and says we know what we want. He says he wants a wife for himself and mother for his daughter. He says he will give her a good life and keep her happy. Guneet says she needs to go to washroom. Kriti says other guys say that I look 38 or 39. Amber says guys lie as girls want to listen lies. He says your face is good and you look beautiful. Kriti gets happy and asks do you think I am beautiful. She touches his hand. He tells that he wants to go to washroom. Guneet comes there and asks if he is nervous. She asks him to talk to the lady casually. Amber says he doesn’t know her. He says as we like kishore Kumar songs, we are not same. He asks the guy to come out of the washroom. Guneet is upset and goes. Amber rushes inside the washroom and messages Nia asking her to come and take him.