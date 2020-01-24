Amber and Guneet to have a MAJOR FIGHT in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is getting interesting every passing episode with Guneet and Amber’s dynamics changing.

While until now we saw how Amber and Guneet are wired in through a dating application and are unaware of the same, soon, the show will bring them together in a situation which will land them into a fight.

It will so happen that Amber, for the love of singing will play the harmonium in the middle of the night and will sing a soulful romantic number. Hearing the same, Guneet will wonder how melodious Amber’s voice is and will watch him. Niya too will be happy to see how subconsciously, the chemistry is growing between Amber and Guneet. However, Amber will notice that Guneet and Niya are watching him and will stop singing.

Just then, Guneet will ask Amber not to stop and that she loves his voice. But here, Guneet’s mother will add fire to the situation by saying that Amber should not sing and that it is disturbing. Amber will fume with rage and will vent his anger on Guneet which will eventually land them into a fight!

