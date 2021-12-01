Ambrishji helped me to overcome my fear of water to shoot romantic boat sequence: Farhana Fatema

MUMBAI: The star cast of &TV’s popular situational comedy show Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? seems to have created a lot of funny and unforgettable memories during their recent shooting schedule at the popular hill station, Nainital. The shoot took place in various enthralling locations and one such location was the Naini lake where a romantic sequence between Ramesh Prasad Mishra (Ambrish Bobby) and Shanti Mishra (Farhana Fatema) was shot. The lake is a perfect setting to shoot romantic songs, but little did the makers and other co-stars knew that their beloved Shanti is petrified of water!

Narrating the funny incident, Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra) says, “Ever since I was a child, I have feared water. I was extremely scared and the moment the boat started moving, I was panicked and started screaming mummy-mummy out of fear, much to the amusement of my co-stars. Everyone started laughing out loud and took my videos to make fun of me later. But thankfully my on-screen husband Ambrish ji kept me calm, held me throughout the sequence and helped me get overcome my fear of water to shoot the romantic boat sequence together. I am glad it is over, and we did it in one take.”

Ambrish Bobby (Ramesh Prasad Mishra) adds, “I was not aware that Farhana is so scared of water. I was concerned but at the same I could not stop laughing. But she is such an amazing actor and performed the whole song in one go without showing an iota of fear on her face. I motivated her throughout the scene, and we are happy to have get the scene right in one take. Nainital gave us a bag full of memories and a phone full of videos of Farhana screaming mummy-mummy (laughs).”

