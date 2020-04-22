Amid Lockdown Blues, Baiju Mangeshkar Releases A 1967 English Classic Recreated At Home

MUMBAI: From the critical acclaim for his debut Sufi album 'Ya Rabba' with Lata Mangeshkar as a singer/composer to the soulful singles ‘Kitida' & ‘Ya Nadichya Paar’ and a few more Baiju Mangeshkar has come a long way as a soulful singer. In a first-of-a-kind virtual music collaboration, he is back with the cover of Burt Bacharach & Hal David's 'A House Is Not A Home'.

As the government extends the nationwide lockdown till May 3 due to COVID-19, Baiju Mangeshkar conceptualised a virtual musical collaboration with musician Shivansh Kapil.

“This is a non profit initiative in support of the Covid-19 #stayhome #lockdown. This is not a mere experimental collaboration but a professionally crafted and executed musical work carried out despite the odds, with the marvels of modern technology in absolute isolation!” he avers.

Baiju has also lent his voice to a few Marathi films and television serial. He dedicates this music video as a small contribution to all those on the frontline risking their lives for others. “We hope this can also motivate everyone to continue with their respective work if possible and utilise this time on hand positively,” feels Baiju.

When quizzed on why an English song, Baiju says, "This is a world pandemic and English is more or less a universal

language today. The world needs to come together to conquer this battle thus an english song. Besides, I was raised with World Music, along with Hindustani Music shaping my sensibilities. I love this particular song and the poignant words resonate with me in this difficult period for us all!"

A talented young musician from the A R Rahman academy, Shivansh Kapil is trained in Hindustani classical as well Western music. He is a pianist and music arranger who has worked on several projects in the South and Marathi films and is currently occupied with Bollywood assignments.

For the uninitiated, Baiju Mangeshkar is the nephew of Lata Mangeshkar and the son of Hridaynath Mangeshkar. His last album had him compose and sing Sufiyana duets with the Nightingale titled 'Ya Rabba'.

Song Link: