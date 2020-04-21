Amidst break-up rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani; Asha Negi is unaware of what’s going on

MUMBAI: Sensational couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi apparently had a break-up. The couple dated for almost six years and were every bit compatible. The fans lovingly shipped them as #AshVik and loved their chemistry. Rithvik and Asha also lifted the Nach Baliye trophy. The duo met on the sets of Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta wherein they essayed the roles of love birds Arjun and Purvi. After a while, their reel-life romance transmitted into real life as well.

The news of their break-up has come as a shock to their fans. Most of them couldn’t believe that they parted ways while others are being hopeful that the news about the same turns out to be untrue.

Amidst the break-up rumours, Asha took to Instagram and shared a post which suggests that she isn’t aware of what’s going on.

Have a look at the post:

Well, Rithvik, also has been sharing a few cryptic posts which suggests that the duo have indeed had a separation.

What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.