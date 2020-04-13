Amidst LOCKDOWN Zee TV to come up with a UNIQUE chat show; Rithvik Dhanjani and Jay Bhanushali considered as hosts

Mumbai: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the citizens asked to stay indoors, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many old shows to re-run on the television screens, some of which are Comedy Nights with Kapil, Bigg Boss 13, Ramayana, Mahabharat, Siya Ke Ram, Sarabai vs Sarabai amongst many others.

Colors’ introduced an interesting show even during the lockdown phase titled Hum Tum Aur Quarantine with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachya.

Now, TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that Zee TV is planning to get an interestingly unique chat show. To host the same, the makers are in talks with Rithvik Dhanjani and Jay Bhanushali. The show will have the host interacting with several actors who are a part of Zee TV shows.

The show is still under wraps and in the pre-production stage and hence date and time of the launch has not been decided.

We couldn’t connect with the channel’s spokesperson for a comment.

