Amidst News of KHKT Going off-air, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim posts a message for Haters

MUMBAI: Off late there were reports about Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air leaving the fans upset. The show is just eight months old and has immense potential to explore many angles. The show is well-positioned on BARC charts too and hence the audience and the fans of the show can’t comprehend the reason of its closure.

Amidst the reports, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim who plays the role of Sonakshi Rastogi took to Instagram and posted a mushy picture with her husband and his sister expressing her love for them. She further mentioned that she can not do anything about people who doesn’t comprehend her feelings for her family. She wrote: Yes my world, my life is the two of you.... @shoaib2087 & @saba_ka_jahaan I love u both more than my life!!! Jo ye baat samajhte hain wo mere aziz hain, jo nahi .... unhe MAI kuch nahi samajhti ! PDA to PDA hi sahi... kam se kam mere paas itna faltu waqt to nahi ki kisi aur ke zindagi ki khushiyon ko, Kisiki family ko bura bolun

Have a look at the post:

What are your views on Dipika’s post? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.