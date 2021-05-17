Amidst rumours of trouble in their marriage, Karan Mehra’s wife Nisha Rawal puts up thought-provoking post

MUMBAI: Recently, there were rumours of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marriage hitting a rough patch.

As per reports, they are trying to sort out their differences; due to Karan's hectic work schedule, they are reportedly not getting enough time to spend together.

Amidst this, Nisha dropped an image that is quite relatable to the current news being circulated in the media. It read, “One day you will tell your story of how you have overcome what you're going through now, and it will become part of someone else’s survival guide” She captioned this Instagram post as, “Hang in there! Someone’s survival depends on your story.”

Reacting to this and showering her with love were Urvashi Dholakia, Kashmera Shah, Munisha Khatwani, Charrul Malik, and Parull Chaudhry.

Have a look.

Karan refuted the rumours. The actor said, “This is not true and just rumours. In fact I am right now in Mumbai and have quarantined myself at my residence for precautionary measures after a few people were tested positive on my set although I had been tested negative.” Nisha too denied the rumours.

Credits: SpotboyE