Amidst separation rumours with hubby Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh claims “life is beautiful”.

MUMBAI:Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are two popular names in the world of glamour. They gave major couple goals to their fans and followers. However, they made headlines for not so happy reasons.

The buzz is that things are not fine between them and they are now staying separately because of having some issues. In between that, another piece of news related to the couple broke the internet. According to the latest reports, the couple has a baby girl who is now four months old. As per the same reports, they had opted for surrogacy through which they had a daughter. However, neither Sanjeeda nor Aamir have spoken about the same yet.

Looks like the entire fiasco was stressful for Sanjeeda and she planned for a quick getaway. The gorgeous actress shared a lovely picture from her supposed vacation on Instagram with a French caption which read: La vie est belle which means “Life is beautiful” in English.

View this post onInstagram La vie est belle️ A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Feb 11, 2020 at 1:59amPST

Seems like the actress is focusing on the positives in life and giving priorities to her happiness.

