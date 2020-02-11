Amit Bhadana's advice for people who are suicidal

MUMBAI: Amit Bhadana is a YouTuber with an army of 16.6 million subscribers on his channel, 'Amit Bhadana'. The YouTube comedian makes humorous vines and parodies. Amit was also tagged as India’s funniest YouTuber after his channel crossed BB Ki Vines’s subscriber numbers. The YouTube star has made a successful career through his humorous talent.

Recently, the influencer posted a strong message for people who want to give up and end their life.

Have a look.