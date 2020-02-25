Amit Kapoor bags Dangal TV’s Alif Laila

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Triangle Films bringing the cult show, Alif Laila, back on TV. The show will be launched on Dangal TV with the same name. It will star Ankit Arora and Shiny Doshi in the main leads.

We also reported that actors like Meer Ali, Raavee Gupta and Ashlesha Sawant will be seen in the project.

Now, we hear that actor Amit Kapoor of Tara from Satara fame has bagged the project and will be seen in an important character in the project.

A source close to the project revealed that Amit will be playing the character of a loyal wazir in the show.

We couldn’t connect with Amit for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.